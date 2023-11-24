Alperen Sengun, Top Rockets Players to Watch vs. the Nuggets - November 24
When the Houston Rockets (7-6) and Denver Nuggets (10-5) match up at Toyota Center on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, Alperen Sengun and Nikola Jokic will be two players to watch.
How to Watch Rockets vs. Nuggets
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Arena: Toyota Center
- Location: Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network, ALT
Rockets' Last Game
On Wednesday, in their last game, the Rockets beat the Grizzlies 111-91. With 34 points, Jalen Green was their top scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jalen Green
|34
|2
|4
|1
|0
|3
|Jabari Smith Jr.
|18
|9
|2
|0
|1
|3
|Fred VanVleet
|16
|7
|4
|2
|0
|4
Rockets Players to Watch
- Sengun is putting up 20.2 points, 5.5 assists and 8.6 boards per game.
- Fred VanVleet's numbers for the season are 16.5 points, 4 boards and 8.8 assists per contest, shooting 38.2% from the field and 36.9% from downtown, with 3.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Green averages 19.2 points, 4.4 boards and 2.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- Jabari Smith Jr. puts up 13 points, 7.2 boards and 1.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks.
- Dillon Brooks is putting up 13.8 points, 1.8 assists and 4 boards per contest.
