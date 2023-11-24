Nikola Jokic and Alperen Sengun are among the players with prop bets available when the Denver Nuggets and the Houston Rockets square off at Toyota Center on Friday (beginning at 8:00 PM ET).

Rockets vs. Nuggets Game Info

  • Date: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and ALT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Houston, Texas
  • Venue: Toyota Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rockets vs Nuggets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun Props

PTS REB AST
19.5 (Over: -104) 8.5 (Over: -122) 4.5 (Over: +100)
  • Sengun is averaging 20.2 points during the 2023-24 season, 0.7 more than Friday's prop total.
  • His rebounding average of 8.6 is lower than his over/under on Friday (8.5).
  • Sengun's assist average -- 5.5 -- is higher than Friday's assist over/under (4.5).

Fred VanVleet Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
16.5 (Over: -104) 3.5 (Over: -154) 8.5 (Over: +110) 3.5 (Over: +124)
  • The 16.5 points Fred VanVleet has scored per game this season is the same as his over/under set for Friday.
  • He has pulled down four rebounds per game, 0.5 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (3.5).
  • VanVleet has averaged 8.8 assists per game, 0.3 more than Friday's assist over/under (8.5).
  • VanVleet's 3.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

Jalen Green Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
19.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -128) 2.5 (Over: -149) 1.5 (Over: -192)
  • Jalen Green is scoring 19.2 points per game this season, 0.3 less than his over/under on Friday.
  • He has grabbed 4.4 rebounds per game, 0.9 higher than his prop bet on Friday.
  • Green's assists average -- 2.9 -- is 0.4 higher than Friday's over/under (2.5).
  • His two made three-pointers average is 0.5 higher than his over/under on Friday.

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
29.5 (Over: -114) 12.5 (Over: -122) 9.5 (Over: +102) 1.5 (Over: +130)
  • The 29.5-point total set for Jokic on Friday is 2.0 more points than his per-game scoring average.
  • He has averaged 0.6 more rebounds per game (13.1) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (12.5).
  • Jokic has averaged 8.9 assists per game, 0.6 less than Friday's assist over/under (9.5).
  • Jokic has knocked down 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Aaron Gordon Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
16.5 (Over: -104) 3.5 (Over: -154) 8.5 (Over: +110) 3.5 (Over: +124)
  • Friday's points prop for Aaron Gordon is 14.5. That's 0.6 more than his season average.
  • He has averaged 7.2 rebounds per game, 0.7 higher than his prop bet on Friday.
  • Gordon has averaged 3.9 assists this season, 0.4 more than his prop bet on Friday.
  • He averages the same amount of three-point makes as his prop bet on Friday (0.5).

