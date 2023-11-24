The Houston Rockets (7-6) will look to build on a seven-game home winning streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (10-5) on November 24, 2023 at Toyota Center.

Rockets vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Altitude Sports

Rockets vs Nuggets Additional Info

Rockets Stats Insights

The Rockets' 46.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.3 percentage points higher than the Nuggets have given up to their opponents (46.3%).

Houston has compiled a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.

The Rockets are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 15th.

The Rockets' 110 points per game are just 1.2 more points than the 108.8 the Nuggets allow to opponents.

Houston is 4-2 when it scores more than 108.8 points.

Rockets Home & Away Comparison

The Rockets put up more points per game at home (112.8) than away (105.6), and also allow fewer points at home (100.1) than away (114.8).

In 2023-24 Houston is allowing 14.7 fewer points per game at home (100.1) than away (114.8).

The Rockets average 2.1 fewer assists per game at home (25.1) than on the road (27.2).

Rockets Injuries