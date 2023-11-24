How to Watch the Rockets vs. Nuggets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Houston Rockets (7-6) will look to build on a seven-game home winning streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (10-5) on November 24, 2023 at Toyota Center.
Rockets vs. Nuggets Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
Rockets vs Nuggets Additional Info
Rockets Stats Insights
- The Rockets' 46.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.3 percentage points higher than the Nuggets have given up to their opponents (46.3%).
- Houston has compiled a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.
- The Rockets are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 15th.
- The Rockets' 110 points per game are just 1.2 more points than the 108.8 the Nuggets allow to opponents.
- Houston is 4-2 when it scores more than 108.8 points.
Rockets Home & Away Comparison
- The Rockets put up more points per game at home (112.8) than away (105.6), and also allow fewer points at home (100.1) than away (114.8).
- In 2023-24 Houston is allowing 14.7 fewer points per game at home (100.1) than away (114.8).
- The Rockets average 2.1 fewer assists per game at home (25.1) than on the road (27.2).
Rockets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Victor Oladipo
|Out
|Knee
|Amen Thompson
|Out
|Ankle
