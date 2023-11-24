The Houston Rockets (7-6) have two players on the injury report for their matchup with the Denver Nuggets (10-5) at Toyota Center on Friday, November 24 at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Rockets enter this game following a 111-91 win against the Grizzlies on Wednesday. In the Rockets' win, Jalen Green led the way with a team-high 34 points (adding two rebounds and four assists).

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Amen Thompson SF Out Ankle 6.3 2.8 1.5 Victor Oladipo SG Out Knee

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Nuggets Injuries: Vlatko Cancar: Out (Knee), Jamal Murray: Out (Hamstring)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Rockets vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Space City Home Network and ALT

Space City Home Network and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.