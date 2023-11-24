Rockets vs. Nuggets November 24 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 1:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, November 24, 2023, the Houston Rockets (5-3) square off against the Denver Nuggets (8-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and ALT.
Rockets vs. Nuggets Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Space City Home Network, ALT
Rockets Players to Watch
- Alperen Sengun posts 19.3 points, 9 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest, shooting 54.5% from the field.
- Fred VanVleet puts up 15.3 points, 3 rebounds and 7 assists per game, shooting 37% from the field and 34.8% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made treys per game.
- Jalen Green averages 17.7 points, 1.7 assists and 5 rebounds per contest.
- Jabari Smith Jr. puts up 11.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2 assists per game, shooting 37.8% from the field and 22.2% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made treys per contest.
- Dillon Brooks averages 14.3 points, 2 assists and 3.3 rebounds.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Nikola Jokic generates 26.3 points, 13 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game for the Nuggets.
- Michael Porter Jr. is putting up 13.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He's making 47.1% of his shots from the floor and 38.1% from 3-point range, with 2.7 triples per game.
- Jamal Murray gets the Nuggets 20.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game while averaging 0 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Aaron Gordon gives the Nuggets 11.3 points, 4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest while averaging 2 steals (eighth in league) and 1.7 blocked shots.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is putting up 11.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1 assists per game. He is making 48.1% of his shots from the floor and 38.5% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per game.
Rockets vs. Nuggets Stat Comparison
|Rockets
|Nuggets
|111.5
|Points Avg.
|116
|106
|Points Allowed Avg.
|106
|47.7%
|Field Goal %
|50.7%
|37.6%
|Three Point %
|36.5%
