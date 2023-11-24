The UC Irvine Anteaters (5-1) will attempt to extend a five-game winning streak when hosting the Rice Owls (1-4) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Dollar Loan Center. It airs at 4:15 PM ET on FloHoops.

Rice vs. UC Irvine Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:15 PM ET
  • Where: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada
  • TV: FloHoops

Rice Stats Insights

  • The Owls have shot at a 43.0% clip from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points above the 39.3% shooting opponents of the Anteaters have averaged.
  • Rice is 1-2 when it shoots better than 39.3% from the field.
  • The Owls are the 262nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Anteaters sit at 191st.
  • The Owls score 12.3 more points per game (77.0) than the Anteaters give up (64.7).
  • Rice is 1-2 when it scores more than 64.7 points.

Rice Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Rice put up 81.1 points per game last season, 8.9 more than it averaged away (72.2).
  • At home, the Owls conceded 73.8 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 79.5.
  • Rice drained more 3-pointers at home (9.2 per game) than on the road (8.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.8%) than away (34.7%).

Rice Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/15/2023 @ Texas L 80-64 Moody Center
11/21/2023 Indiana State L 103-88 Dollar Loan Center
11/22/2023 New Mexico L 90-56 Dollar Loan Center
11/24/2023 UC Irvine - Dollar Loan Center
11/30/2023 UT Martin - Tudor Fieldhouse
12/2/2023 Houston Christian - Tudor Fieldhouse

