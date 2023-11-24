How to Watch Rice vs. UC Irvine on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UC Irvine Anteaters (5-1) will attempt to extend a five-game winning streak when hosting the Rice Owls (1-4) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Dollar Loan Center. It airs at 4:15 PM ET on FloHoops.
Rice vs. UC Irvine Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:15 PM ET
- Where: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada
- TV: FloHoops
How to Watch Other AAC Games
- Texas A&M vs Florida Atlantic (11:00 AM ET | November 24)
- Jacksonville State vs UTSA (1:00 PM ET | November 24)
Rice Stats Insights
- The Owls have shot at a 43.0% clip from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points above the 39.3% shooting opponents of the Anteaters have averaged.
- Rice is 1-2 when it shoots better than 39.3% from the field.
- The Owls are the 262nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Anteaters sit at 191st.
- The Owls score 12.3 more points per game (77.0) than the Anteaters give up (64.7).
- Rice is 1-2 when it scores more than 64.7 points.
Rice Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Rice put up 81.1 points per game last season, 8.9 more than it averaged away (72.2).
- At home, the Owls conceded 73.8 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 79.5.
- Rice drained more 3-pointers at home (9.2 per game) than on the road (8.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.8%) than away (34.7%).
Rice Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/15/2023
|@ Texas
|L 80-64
|Moody Center
|11/21/2023
|Indiana State
|L 103-88
|Dollar Loan Center
|11/22/2023
|New Mexico
|L 90-56
|Dollar Loan Center
|11/24/2023
|UC Irvine
|-
|Dollar Loan Center
|11/30/2023
|UT Martin
|-
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|12/2/2023
|Houston Christian
|-
|Tudor Fieldhouse
