The UC Irvine Anteaters (5-1) will attempt to extend a five-game winning streak when hosting the Rice Owls (1-4) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Dollar Loan Center. It airs at 4:15 PM ET on FloHoops.

Rice vs. UC Irvine Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:15 PM ET

Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada TV: FloHoops

Rice Stats Insights

The Owls have shot at a 43.0% clip from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points above the 39.3% shooting opponents of the Anteaters have averaged.

Rice is 1-2 when it shoots better than 39.3% from the field.

The Owls are the 262nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Anteaters sit at 191st.

The Owls score 12.3 more points per game (77.0) than the Anteaters give up (64.7).

Rice is 1-2 when it scores more than 64.7 points.

Rice Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Rice put up 81.1 points per game last season, 8.9 more than it averaged away (72.2).

At home, the Owls conceded 73.8 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 79.5.

Rice drained more 3-pointers at home (9.2 per game) than on the road (8.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.8%) than away (34.7%).

Rice Upcoming Schedule