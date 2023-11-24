Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Poth High School vs. Lexington High School Game - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Lexington High School will host Poth High School on Friday, November 24 at 6:30 PM CT.
Poth vs. Lexington Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT
- Location: New Braunfels, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Lee County Games This Week
Giddings State School at The Emery/Weiner School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Wilson County Games This Week
Davenport High School at La Vernia High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
