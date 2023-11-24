Player props can be found for Sidney Crosby and Rasmus Dahlin, among others, when the Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Friday at 6:00 PM ET.

Penguins vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Penguins vs. Sabres Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Pittsburgh Penguins

Sidney Crosby Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)

1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

Crosby has been vital to Pittsburgh this season, with 22 points in 18 games.

Crosby Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Rangers Nov. 22 0 0 0 4 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 19 0 0 0 4 at Hurricanes Nov. 18 2 0 2 2 vs. Devils Nov. 16 0 1 1 3 at Blue Jackets Nov. 14 3 1 4 3

Jake Guentzel Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)

1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -111)

Jake Guentzel has six goals and 15 assists to total 21 points (1.2 per game).

Guentzel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Rangers Nov. 22 0 0 0 6 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 19 0 1 1 5 at Hurricanes Nov. 18 0 1 1 2 vs. Devils Nov. 16 0 1 1 0 at Blue Jackets Nov. 14 1 1 2 1

Evgeni Malkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Evgeni Malkin's season total of 18 points has come from nine goals and nine assists.

Malkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Rangers Nov. 22 0 0 0 2 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 19 1 0 1 2 at Hurricanes Nov. 18 0 0 0 2 vs. Devils Nov. 16 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jackets Nov. 14 0 1 1 2

NHL Props Today: Buffalo Sabres

Rasmus Dahlin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

Dahlin drives the offense for Buffalo with 16 points (0.8 per game), with four goals and 12 assists in 19 games (playing 24:56 per game).

Dahlin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Capitals Nov. 22 0 1 1 4 at Blackhawks Nov. 19 1 2 3 5 at Jets Nov. 17 0 1 1 3 vs. Bruins Nov. 14 0 0 0 1 at Penguins Nov. 11 0 0 0 2

John-Jason Peterka Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)

John-Jason Peterka has racked up 15 points this season, with eight goals and seven assists.

Peterka Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Capitals Nov. 22 1 0 1 2 at Blackhawks Nov. 19 0 2 2 0 at Jets Nov. 17 1 0 1 4 vs. Bruins Nov. 14 0 1 1 3 at Penguins Nov. 11 0 0 0 4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.