The Houston Rockets (7-6) are underdogs (by 3.5 points) to build on a seven-game home win streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (10-5) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Rockets vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and ALT

Space City Home Network and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Rockets vs. Nuggets Score Prediction

Prediction: Rockets 110 - Nuggets 109

Spread & Total Prediction for Rockets vs. Nuggets

Pick ATS: Rockets (+ 3.5)

Rockets (+ 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Rockets (-1.3)

Rockets (-1.3) Pick OU: Over (216.5)



Over (216.5) Computer Predicted Total: 219.1

The Nuggets (5-10-0 ATS) have covered the spread 33.3% of the time, 43.6% less often than the Rockets (10-3-0) this season.

As a 3.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Houston is 4-3 against the spread compared to the 5-9 ATS record Denver racks up as a 3.5-point favorite.

Denver and its opponents have exceeded the point total 33.3% of the time this season (five out of 15). That's more often than Houston and its opponents have (four out of 13).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Nuggets are 10-5, while the Rockets are 4-6 as moneyline underdogs.

Rockets Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Rockets are 25th in the NBA offensively (110 points scored per game) and best defensively (105.8 points allowed).

Houston collects 43.7 rebounds per game and concede 44.6 boards, ranking 19th and 19th, respectively, in the NBA.

The Rockets are 14th in the NBA in assists (25.9 per game) in 2023-24.

In 2023-24, Houston is fourth-best in the league in turnovers committed (12.2 per game) and ranked 20th in turnovers forced (13.1).

The Rockets are 15th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (12.5 per game) and 17th in 3-point percentage (35.8%).

