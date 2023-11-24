The Samford Bulldogs (4-0) will try to build on a four-game winning stretch when visiting the North Texas Eagles (4-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Reed Green Coliseum. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET.

North Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi
  • TV: ESPN+
North Texas vs. Samford Scoring Comparison

  • The Bulldogs' 69.3 points per game are 8.5 more points than the 60.8 the Eagles give up.
  • Samford has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 60.8 points.
  • North Texas is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 69.3 points.
  • The Eagles put up 82.4 points per game, 27.1 more points than the 55.3 the Bulldogs allow.
  • North Texas has a 4-0 record when putting up more than 55.3 points.
  • Samford has a 4-0 record when giving up fewer than 82.4 points.
  • This year the Eagles are shooting 48.4% from the field, 15.8% higher than the Bulldogs give up.
  • The Bulldogs make 44.3% of their shots from the field, 12% higher than the Eagles' defensive field-goal percentage.

North Texas Leaders

  • Desiray Kernal: 15.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2 STL, 54.5 FG%, 50 3PT% (3-for-6)
  • Tommisha Lampkin: 12.8 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 60 FG%
  • Jaaucklyn Moore: 13.4 PTS, 51.2 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)
  • Desiree Wooten: 7.4 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)
  • Dyani Robinson: 9.4 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

North Texas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/12/2023 @ Texas A&M L 74-55 Reed Arena
11/16/2023 @ SFA W 78-55 William R. Johnson Coliseum
11/19/2023 @ Southern Illinois W 79-73 Banterra Center
11/24/2023 Samford - Reed Green Coliseum
11/25/2023 North Dakota - Reed Green Coliseum
12/1/2023 Pepperdine - UNT Coliseum

