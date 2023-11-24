Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lavaca County This Week
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games happening in Lavaca County, Texas this week. Information on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.
Other Games in Texas This Week
Lavaca County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Sacred Heart Catholic School at Lubbock Christian School
- Game Time: 1:45 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Dublin, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
