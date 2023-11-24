The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-1) are underdogs (+2.5) as they attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Lamar Cardinals (2-2) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Joan Perry Brock Center. The game airs on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is set at 145.5.

Lamar vs. Bethune-Cookman Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Farmville, Virginia

Farmville, Virginia Venue: Joan Perry Brock Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lamar -2.5 145.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lamar Betting Records & Stats

In six of 24 games last season, Lamar and its opponents went over 145.5 points.

The average amount of points in Lamar's matchups last season was 142.4, which is 3.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Lamar went 14-10-0 ATS last season.

Lamar was listed as the moneyline favorite only two times last season, and it won both games.

The Cardinals never played a game last season with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter.

Lamar has a 59.2% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Lamar vs. Bethune-Cookman Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 145.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 145.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lamar 6 25% 67.9 135.8 74.5 149.5 141.7 Bethune-Cookman 13 48.1% 67.9 135.8 75.0 149.5 140.4

Additional Lamar Insights & Trends

Last year, the Cardinals recorded 67.9 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than the 75.0 the Wildcats allowed.

Lamar went 2-1 against the spread and 3-3 overall last season when scoring more than 75.0 points.

Lamar vs. Bethune-Cookman Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lamar 14-10-0 0-0 10-14-0 Bethune-Cookman 16-11-0 10-8 15-12-0

Lamar vs. Bethune-Cookman Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Lamar Bethune-Cookman 6-9 Home Record 8-5 2-12 Away Record 3-13 6-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 70.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.5 63.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.4 3-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

