Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Randle High School vs. Huntsville High School Game - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 5:45 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, November 24 at 1:00 PM CT, Huntsville High School will host Randle High School.
Lamar Randle vs. Huntsville Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT
- Location: Shenandoah, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Fort Bend County Games This Week
Hightower High School at C E King High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM CT on November 24
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kilgore High School at Needville High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on November 24
- Location: New Caney, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Iowa Colony High School at Chapel Hill High School - Tyler
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Shenandoah, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
