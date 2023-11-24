The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-1) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when visiting the Lamar Cardinals (2-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Joan Perry Brock Center. This contest is at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Lamar vs. Bethune-Cookman matchup.

Lamar vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia

Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Lamar vs. Bethune-Cookman Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Lamar vs. Bethune-Cookman Betting Trends (2022-23)

Lamar put together a 14-10-0 record against the spread last season.

The Cardinals and their opponents combined to go over the point total 10 out of 24 times last season.

Bethune-Cookman covered 16 times in 27 matchups with a spread last season.

The Wildcats and their opponents combined to go over the point total 15 out of 27 times last season.

