The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-1) will look to extend a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Lamar Cardinals (2-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Joan Perry Brock Center. This matchup is at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Lamar vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia

Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Southland Games

Lamar Stats Insights

The Cardinals made 43.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.4 percentage points lower than the Wildcats allowed to their opponents (45.5%).

Lamar went 3-3 when it shot higher than 45.5% from the field.

The Cardinals were the 117th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Wildcats ranked 303rd.

Last year, the Cardinals recorded 7.1 fewer points per game (67.9) than the Wildcats gave up (75.0).

Lamar had a 3-3 record last season when putting up more than 75.0 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Lamar Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Lamar scored 70.3 points per game in home games last year. Away from home, it averaged 63.2 points per contest.

Defensively the Cardinals played better in home games last year, ceding 71.7 points per game, compared to 76.2 in road games.

In home games, Lamar averaged 0.1 more threes per game (6.0) than when playing on the road (5.9). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (33.7%) compared to when playing on the road (32.0%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lamar Upcoming Schedule