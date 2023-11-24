On Friday, November 24, 2023 at Madison Square Garden, the New York Knicks (8-6) will be attempting to extend a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Miami Heat (10-5). It airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, MSG, and BSSUN.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Knicks vs. Heat matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, MSG, and BSSUN

ESPN, MSG, and BSSUN Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Knicks vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Knicks vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Knicks outscore opponents by 4.3 points per game (scoring 110.1 points per game to rank 24th in the league while giving up 105.8 per contest to rank first in the NBA) and have a +61 scoring differential overall.

The Heat have a +51 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.4 points per game. They're putting up 111.5 points per game, 21st in the league, and are allowing 108.1 per outing to rank sixth in the NBA.

These teams score 221.6 points per game combined, 11.1 more than this game's over/under.

Opponents of these teams score 213.9 points per game combined, 3.4 more points than this contest's over/under.

New York has covered nine times in 14 games with a spread this season.

Miami has put together a 7-8-0 record against the spread this season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Knicks and Heat NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Knicks +5000 +2500 - Heat +4000 +1300 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.