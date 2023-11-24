Jae'Sean Tate will take the court for the Houston Rockets on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, versus the Denver Nuggets.

In his last time out, a 111-91 win over the Grizzlies, Tate totaled two points, nine rebounds and four assists.

We're going to look at Tate's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Jae'Sean Tate Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 6.5 6.3 Rebounds 3.5 4.1 Assists -- 1.4 PRA -- 11.8 PR -- 10.4



Jae'Sean Tate Insights vs. the Nuggets

Tate has taken 5.0 shots per game this season and made 2.5 per game, which account for 5.7% and 6.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

Tate's opponents, the Nuggets, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 99.6 possessions per game, while his Rockets average 100.1 per game, fewest among NBA teams.

The Nuggets concede 108.8 points per contest, seventh-ranked in the NBA.

Allowing 42.3 rebounds per game, the Nuggets are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Nuggets allow 24.6 assists per contest, sixth-ranked in the league.

Jae'Sean Tate vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/12/2023 20 3 6 0 0 0 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.