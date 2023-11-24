The No. 6 Houston Cougars (6-0) are heavily favored (-25.5) to extend a six-game winning streak when they host the Montana Grizzlies (2-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Fertitta Center. The game airs on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 131.5.

Houston vs. Montana Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Fertitta Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Houston -25.5 131.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Houston Betting Records & Stats

Houston's games have gone over 131.5 points twice this season (over six outings).

Houston's contests this year have an average point total of 125.7, 5.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Cougars' ATS record is 3-3-0 this season.

Montana's .667 ATS win percentage (2-1-0 ATS record) is higher than Houston's .500 mark (3-3-0 ATS record) in 2023-24.

Houston vs. Montana Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 131.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 131.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Houston 20 58.8% 74.9 144.2 57.5 125.7 134.4 Montana 18 64.3% 69.3 144.2 68.2 125.7 135.5

Additional Houston Insights & Trends

The Cougars score 6.5 more points per game (75.8) than the Grizzlies allow (69.3).

Houston has a 2-2 record against the spread and a 4-0 record overall when putting up more than 69.3 points.

Houston vs. Montana Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 25.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Houston 17-17-0 4-0 16-18-0 Montana 13-15-0 0-0 13-15-0

Houston vs. Montana Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Houston Montana 16-2 Home Record 9-4 11-0 Away Record 6-9 8-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 77.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.8 75.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.9 7-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-8-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

