How to Watch Houston vs. Montana on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 6 Houston Cougars (6-0) hope to extend a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Montana Grizzlies (2-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Houston vs. Montana Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Houston Stats Insights
- This season, the Cougars have a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3% higher than the 41.3% of shots the Grizzlies' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Houston shoots higher than 41.3% from the field, it is 6-0 overall.
- The Cougars are the 48th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Grizzlies sit at 145th.
- The Cougars put up 6.5 more points per game (75.8) than the Grizzlies give up (69.3).
- Houston has a 4-0 record when putting up more than 69.3 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Houston Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Houston scored 77.3 points per game in home games last year, compared to 75.6 points per game on the road, a difference of 1.7 points per contest.
- The Cougars ceded 54.4 points per game at home last season, compared to 60.9 in away games.
- At home, Houston sunk 0.9 fewer threes per game (7.9) than in road games (8.8). It also owned a lower three-point percentage at home (34.0%) compared to in away games (39.3%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Houston Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|Towson
|W 65-49
|TD Arena
|11/17/2023
|Utah
|W 76-66
|TD Arena
|11/19/2023
|Dayton
|W 69-55
|TD Arena
|11/24/2023
|Montana
|-
|Fertitta Center
|12/1/2023
|@ Xavier
|-
|Cintas Center
|12/6/2023
|Rice
|-
|Fertitta Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.