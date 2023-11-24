The Houston Christian Huskies (0-3) will be trying to stop a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Oklahoma State Cowboys (2-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Gallagher-Iba Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Oklahoma State vs. Houston Christian matchup.

Houston Christian vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma

ESPN+

Houston Christian vs. Oklahoma State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oklahoma State Moneyline Houston Christian Moneyline BetMGM Oklahoma State (-27.5) 151.5 -10000 +1600 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Oklahoma State (-27.5) 150.5 - - Bet on this game at FanDuel

Houston Christian vs. Oklahoma State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Houston Christian went 13-14-0 ATS last season.

The Huskies did not cover the spread when an underdog by 27.5 points or more last year (in two opportunities).

Oklahoma State compiled a 14-17-0 ATS record last year.

Cowboys games hit the over 15 out of 31 times last season.

