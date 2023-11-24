How to Watch Houston Christian vs. Oklahoma State on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Houston Christian Huskies (0-3) will attempt to halt a three-game losing streak when visiting the Oklahoma State Cowboys (2-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Gallagher-Iba Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Houston Christian vs. Oklahoma State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Southland Games
Houston Christian Stats Insights
- The Huskies shot at a 45.7% rate from the field last season, 6.2 percentage points higher than the 39.5% shooting opponents of the Cowboys averaged.
- Last season, Houston Christian had a 10-12 record in games the team collectively shot better than 39.5% from the field.
- The Huskies were the 210th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Cowboys finished 96th.
- The Huskies put up 11.8 more points per game last year (77.6) than the Cowboys allowed (65.8).
- When it scored more than 65.8 points last season, Houston Christian went 10-15.
Houston Christian Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Houston Christian averaged 86.6 points per game at home last season, and 68.5 on the road.
- At home, the Huskies allowed 81.0 points per game, 3.8 fewer points than they allowed away (84.8).
- Houston Christian drained more 3-pointers at home (8.9 per game) than away (7.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.9%) than on the road (33.4%).
Houston Christian Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ BYU
|L 110-63
|Marriott Center
|11/15/2023
|Florida International
|L 83-74
|Sharp Gymnasium
|11/20/2023
|UTSA
|L 89-87
|Sharp Gymnasium
|11/24/2023
|@ Oklahoma State
|-
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|11/27/2023
|@ TCU
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Rice
|-
|Tudor Fieldhouse
