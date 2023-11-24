The Houston Christian Huskies (0-3) will attempt to halt a three-game losing streak when visiting the Oklahoma State Cowboys (2-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Gallagher-Iba Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Houston Christian vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Houston Christian Stats Insights

The Huskies shot at a 45.7% rate from the field last season, 6.2 percentage points higher than the 39.5% shooting opponents of the Cowboys averaged.

Last season, Houston Christian had a 10-12 record in games the team collectively shot better than 39.5% from the field.

The Huskies were the 210th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Cowboys finished 96th.

The Huskies put up 11.8 more points per game last year (77.6) than the Cowboys allowed (65.8).

When it scored more than 65.8 points last season, Houston Christian went 10-15.

Houston Christian Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Houston Christian averaged 86.6 points per game at home last season, and 68.5 on the road.

At home, the Huskies allowed 81.0 points per game, 3.8 fewer points than they allowed away (84.8).

Houston Christian drained more 3-pointers at home (8.9 per game) than away (7.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.9%) than on the road (33.4%).

