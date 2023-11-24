The Houston Christian Huskies (0-3) will attempt to halt a three-game losing streak when visiting the Oklahoma State Cowboys (2-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Gallagher-Iba Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Houston Christian vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma
  • TV: ESPN+
  Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Southland Games

Houston Christian Stats Insights

  • The Huskies shot at a 45.7% rate from the field last season, 6.2 percentage points higher than the 39.5% shooting opponents of the Cowboys averaged.
  • Last season, Houston Christian had a 10-12 record in games the team collectively shot better than 39.5% from the field.
  • The Huskies were the 210th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Cowboys finished 96th.
  • The Huskies put up 11.8 more points per game last year (77.6) than the Cowboys allowed (65.8).
  • When it scored more than 65.8 points last season, Houston Christian went 10-15.

Houston Christian Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Houston Christian averaged 86.6 points per game at home last season, and 68.5 on the road.
  • At home, the Huskies allowed 81.0 points per game, 3.8 fewer points than they allowed away (84.8).
  • Houston Christian drained more 3-pointers at home (8.9 per game) than away (7.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.9%) than on the road (33.4%).

Houston Christian Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ BYU L 110-63 Marriott Center
11/15/2023 Florida International L 83-74 Sharp Gymnasium
11/20/2023 UTSA L 89-87 Sharp Gymnasium
11/24/2023 @ Oklahoma State - Gallagher-Iba Arena
11/27/2023 @ TCU - Schollmaier Arena
12/2/2023 @ Rice - Tudor Fieldhouse

