Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Highland Park High School - Dallas vs. Carroll High School - Southlake Game - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
We have an intriguing high school matchup -- Carroll High School - Southlake vs. Highland Park High School - Dallas -- in Arlington, TX on Friday, November 24, beginning at 2:30 PM CT.
Highland Park vs. Carroll Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT
- Location: Arlington, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Tarrant County Games This Week
Forney High School at Richland High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Birdville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Argyle High School at Colleyville Heritage High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Denton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Crowley High School at Prosper High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Frisco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Dallas County Games This Week
DeSoto High School at Willis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Midlothian Heritage High School at South Oak Cliff High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Mesquite, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Longview High School at Lancaster High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Forneys, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Duncanville High School at The Woodlands High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Hutto, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Byron Nelson High School at Coppell High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Choctaw, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cedar Hill High School at Tomball High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Waco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
