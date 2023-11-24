Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Henderson County This Week
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school football competition in Henderson County, Texas this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Henderson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Malakoff High School at Grandview High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Mesquite, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
