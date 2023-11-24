Dillon Brooks and his Houston Rockets teammates match up versus the Denver Nuggets on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Brooks, in his last game, had 13 points in a 111-91 win over the Grizzlies.

In this article, we dig into Brooks' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Dillon Brooks Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 10.5 13.8 Rebounds 3.5 4.0 Assists -- 1.8 PRA -- 19.6 PR -- 17.8 3PM 1.5 1.8



Dillon Brooks Insights vs. the Nuggets

Brooks is responsible for attempting 11.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 10.2 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 14.7% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.8 per game.

Brooks' opponents, the Nuggets, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th in the NBA with 99.6 possessions per game, while his Rockets average the fewest possessions per game with 100.1.

Defensively, the Nuggets are ranked seventh in the NBA, allowing 108.8 points per contest.

Conceding 42.3 rebounds per contest, the Nuggets are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Nuggets concede 24.6 assists per game, sixth-ranked in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Nuggets have given up 10.4 makes per game, second in the league.

Dillon Brooks vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/12/2023 29 10 4 2 1 0 0

