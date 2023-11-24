Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Davenport High School vs. La Vernia High School Game - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
There is an intriguing high school clash -- La Vernia High School vs. Davenport High School -- in San Antonio, TX on Friday, November 24, kicking off at 7:00 PM CT.
Davenport vs. La Vernia Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
