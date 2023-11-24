Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Dallas County This Week
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
There is high school football action in Dallas County, Texas this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Dallas County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Highland Park High School - Dallas at Carroll High School - Southlake
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
DeSoto High School at Willis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Midlothian Heritage High School at South Oak Cliff High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Mesquite, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Longview High School at Lancaster High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Forneys, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Duncanville High School at The Woodlands High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Hutto, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Byron Nelson High School at Coppell High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Choctaw, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cedar Hill High School at Tomball High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Waco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.