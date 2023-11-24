Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Cooper High School vs. Garrison High School Game - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 5:46 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Garrison High School is hosting Cooper High School at 1:30 PM CT on Friday, November 24.
Cooper High vs. Garrison Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT
- Location: Tyler, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Houston County Games This Week
Tenaha High School at Lovelady High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Henderson, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
