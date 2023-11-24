Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Colorado County This Week
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Colorado County, Texas this week, we've got you covered.
Colorado County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Columbus High School at Lorena High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Hutto, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Refugio High School at Weimar High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: San Antonio , TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
