We have 2023 high school football action in Brazos County, Texas this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available in this article.

Brazos County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

College Station High School at Smithson Valley High School

Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on November 24

12:30 PM CT on November 24 Location: Hutto, TX

Hutto, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Cedar Park High School at A&M Consolidated

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 24

5:00 PM CT on November 24 Location: College Station, TX

College Station, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

