Friday's game at Ferrell Center has the Baylor Bears (3-0) taking on the McNeese Cowgirls (2-4) at 3:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 99-53 victory, as our model heavily favors Baylor.

The Bears took care of business in their last outing 81-71 against Harvard on Sunday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Baylor vs. McNeese Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas

Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Baylor vs. McNeese Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 99, McNeese 53

Other Big 12 Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Baylor Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bears outscored opponents by 8.3 points per game last season (posting 71.8 points per game, 55th in college basketball, and conceding 63.5 per contest, 157th in college basketball) and had a +272 scoring differential.

Baylor's offense was worse in Big 12 games last year, tallying 69.6 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 71.8 PPG.

In home games, the Bears posted 4.3 more points per game last year (73.1) than they did away from home (68.8).

Baylor surrendered 57.3 points per game at home last year, compared to 68.7 in road games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.