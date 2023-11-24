Friday's game between the Florida Gators (4-1) and Baylor Bears (5-0) squaring off at Barclays Center has a projected final score of 80-77 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Florida, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 5:30 PM ET on November 24.

There is no line set for the game.

Baylor vs. Florida Game Info & Odds

Baylor vs. Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida 80, Baylor 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Baylor vs. Florida

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida (-2.9)

Florida (-2.9) Computer Predicted Total: 156.6

Both Florida and Baylor are 2-2-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Gators are 5-0-0 and the Bears are 3-1-0.

Baylor Performance Insights

The Bears outscore opponents by 20.2 points per game (posting 89.6 points per game, 14th in college basketball, and conceding 69.4 per contest, 164th in college basketball) and have a +101 scoring differential.

Baylor is 70th in the country at 37.4 rebounds per game. That's 11.6 more than the 25.8 its opponents average.

Baylor hits 6.8 three-pointers per game (220th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 5.8 on average.

Baylor has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 12 per game (177th in college basketball) while forcing 13.6 (120th in college basketball).

