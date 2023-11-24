Friday's contest at Barclays Center has the Florida Gators (4-1) going head to head against the Baylor Bears (5-0) at 5:30 PM ET (on November 24). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 79-78 victory for Florida, so it should be a tight matchup.

According to our computer prediction, Florida is projected to cover the point spread (3.5) versus Baylor. The two teams are projected to go under the 157.5 over/under.

Baylor vs. Florida Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Line: Baylor -3.5

Baylor -3.5 Point Total: 157.5

157.5 Moneyline (To Win): Baylor -150, Florida +125

Baylor vs. Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida 79, Baylor 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Baylor vs. Florida

Pick ATS: Florida (+3.5)



Florida (+3.5) Pick OU: Under (157.5)



Both Baylor and Florida are 2-2-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. A total of three out of the Bears' games this season have gone over the point total, and five of the Gators' games have gone over. The two teams score an average of 175 points per game, 17.5 more points than this matchup's total.

Baylor Performance Insights

The Bears average 89.6 points per game (seventh in college basketball) while giving up 69.4 per outing (158th in college basketball). They have a +101 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 20.2 points per game.

Baylor is 65th in the nation at 37.4 rebounds per game. That's 11.6 more than the 25.8 its opponents average.

Baylor knocks down 6.8 three-pointers per game (225th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.8. It shoots 37% from deep while its opponents hit 29% from long range.

The Bears rank 18th in college basketball by averaging 108.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 99th in college basketball, allowing 84 points per 100 possessions.

Baylor has committed 12 turnovers per game (176th in college basketball play), 1.6 fewer than the 13.6 it forces on average (114th in college basketball).

Florida Performance Insights

The Gators outscore opponents by 14.8 points per game (posting 85.4 points per game, 37th in college basketball, and allowing 70.6 per contest, 178th in college basketball) and have a +74 scoring differential.

The 40 rebounds per game Florida accumulates rank 25th in the country, nine more than the 31 its opponents collect.

Florida knocks down 6.8 three-pointers per game (225th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.6. It shoots 33.3% from deep, and its opponents shoot 31.7%.

Florida has lost the turnover battle on average this season, committing 13 per game (242nd in college basketball) while forcing 11.6 (229th in college basketball).

