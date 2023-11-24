How to Watch Baylor vs. Florida on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The No. 13 Baylor Bears (5-0) will try to build on a five-game win streak when they visit the Florida Gators (4-1) at 5:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The Gators have won three games in a row.
Baylor vs. Florida Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
Baylor Stats Insights
- The Bears are shooting 51% from the field this season, 10.2 percentage points higher than the 40.8% the Gators allow to opponents.
- In games Baylor shoots better than 40.8% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.
- The Bears are the 67th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Gators sit at 26th.
- The Bears put up 19 more points per game (89.6) than the Gators give up (70.6).
- Baylor has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 70.6 points.
Baylor Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Baylor averaged 82.2 points per game last year at home, which was 11.1 more points than it averaged away from home (71.1).
- In 2022-23, the Bears gave up 66.4 points per game at home. On the road, they allowed 75.9.
- Looking at three-pointers, Baylor fared better at home last season, sinking 10.1 three-pointers per game with a 38.3% three-point percentage, compared to 9.1 threes per game and a 35.8% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Baylor Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/12/2023
|Gardner-Webb
|W 77-62
|Ferrell Center
|11/14/2023
|UMKC
|W 99-61
|Ferrell Center
|11/22/2023
|Oregon State
|W 88-72
|Barclays Center
|11/24/2023
|Florida
|-
|Barclays Center
|11/28/2023
|Nicholls State
|-
|Ferrell Center
|12/2/2023
|Northwestern State
|-
|Ferrell Center
