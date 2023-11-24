Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Balmorhea High School vs. Klondike High School Game - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Balmorhea High School plays on the road versus Klondike High School at 6:00 PM CT on Friday, November 24.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Balmorhea vs. Klondike Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT
- Location: Rankin, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
