Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Argyle High School vs. Colleyville Heritage High School Game - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
We have an exciting high school game in Denton, TX on Friday, November 24 (starting at 6:00 PM CT), with Colleyville Heritage High School hosting Argyle High School.
Argyle vs. CHHS Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT
- Location: Denton, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Tarrant County Games This Week
Highland Park High School - Dallas at Carroll High School - Southlake
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Forney High School at Richland High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Birdville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Crowley High School at Prosper High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Frisco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Denton County Games This Week
Gilmer High School at Aubrey High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Tyler, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Byron Nelson High School at Coppell High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Choctaw, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
