The Houston Rockets, Alperen Sengun included, match up versus the Denver Nuggets on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Sengun, in his last showing, had 11 points, seven rebounds and three blocks in a 111-91 win over the Grizzlies.

If you'd like to place a bet on Sengun's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Alperen Sengun Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 19.5 20.2 Rebounds 8.5 8.6 Assists 4.5 5.5 PRA -- 34.3 PR -- 28.8



Alperen Sengun Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, he's put up 16.7% of the Rockets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 14.7 per contest.

Sengun's Rockets average 100.1 possessions per game, fewest among NBA teams, while the Nuggets have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 19th with 99.6 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Nuggets have given up 108.8 points per game, which is seventh-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Nuggets are sixth in the NBA, giving up 42.3 rebounds per game.

The Nuggets allow 24.6 assists per game, sixth-ranked in the league.

Alperen Sengun vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/12/2023 35 23 8 5 0 2 1

