Week 13 SWAC Scores & Results
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Week 13 college football slate includes two games featuring SWAC teams involved. Keep reading to see up-to-date results and key players.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Jump to Matchup:
Week 13 SWAC Results
Alabama State 41 Tuskegee 3
Alabama State Leaders
- Passing: Damon Stewart (11-for-16, 179 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Ja'Won Howell (9 ATT, 70 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Tyree Saunders (3 TAR, 3 REC, 72 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Alabama State
|Tuskegee
|316
|Total Yards
|0
|179
|Passing Yards
|0
|137
|Rushing Yards
|0
|2
|Turnovers
|2
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Upcoming Week 13 SWAC Games
Southern Jaguars vs. Grambling Tigers
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Caesars Superdome
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: -
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.