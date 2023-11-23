The Texas Longhorns (4-0) welcome in the Arizona State Sun Devils (4-1) after winning four straight home games. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023.

Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Texas vs. Arizona State Scoring Comparison

The Sun Devils score an average of 72.2 points per game, 22.2 more points than the 50 the Longhorns allow.

When it scores more than 50 points, Arizona State is 4-1.

Texas' record is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 72.2 points.

The 90.3 points per game the Longhorns record are 31.1 more points than the Sun Devils give up (59.2).

When Texas scores more than 59.2 points, it is 4-0.

Arizona State is 4-1 when allowing fewer than 90.3 points.

The Longhorns are making 49.5% of their shots from the field, 16.1% higher than the Sun Devils allow to opponents (33.4%).

The Sun Devils' 41.4 shooting percentage from the field is 2.7 higher than the Longhorns have given up.

Texas Schedule