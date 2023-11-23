Thursday's game between the Texas A&M Aggies (4-0) and the Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0) at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 68-66, with Texas A&M coming out on top. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on November 23.

According to our computer prediction, Penn State should cover the spread, which currently sits at 7.5. The two sides are projected to go under the 136.5 total.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Texas A&M vs. Penn State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Thursday, November 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex Line: Texas A&M -7.5

Texas A&M -7.5 Point Total: 136.5

136.5 Moneyline (To Win): Texas A&M -350, Penn State +280

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Texas A&M vs. Penn State Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M 68, Penn State 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas A&M vs. Penn State

Pick ATS: Penn State (+7.5)



Penn State (+7.5) Pick OU: Under (136.5)



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Texas A&M Performance Insights

Last year, Texas A&M was 149th in college basketball offensively (72.8 points scored per game) and 71st defensively (66.5 points allowed).

The Aggies were 54th in the country in rebounds per game (34) and 39th in rebounds allowed (28.5) last year.

Last season Texas A&M was ranked 221st in the nation in assists with 12.5 per game.

The Aggies were 299th in the country in 3-pointers made (6.2 per game) and 267th in 3-point percentage (32.6%) last season.

Texas A&M was 300th in the nation in 3-pointers conceded (8.3 per game) and 120th in 3-point percentage defensively (33%) last year.

Last year, the Aggies attempted 34.5% of their shots from beyond the arc, and 65.5% from inside it. In terms of made shots, 26% of the Aggies' buckets were 3-pointers, and 74% were 2-pointers.

Penn State Performance Insights

Last season Penn State put up 72.2 points per game (162nd-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 68.2 points per contest (120th-ranked).

Last season the Nittany Lions grabbed 30 rebounds per game (278th-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 32.8 rebounds per contest (288th-ranked).

Last year Penn State ranked 128th in college basketball in assists, averaging 13.7 per game.

The Nittany Lions ranked -3-worst in the country with 8.2 forced turnovers per game, but they helped combat that by ranking fourth-best in college basketball committing 8.4 turnovers per contest.

The Nittany Lions thrived when it came to three-point shooting, as they ranked fourth-best in college basketball in three-pointers (10.4 per game) and ninth-best in shooting percentage from beyond the arc (38.7%).

Penn State ceded 7.2 three-pointers per game (177th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opposing teams to shoot 32.7% (110th-ranked) from three-point land.

Penn State attempted 30.2 two-pointers per game last year, which accounted for 52.9% of the shots it attempted (and 60.6% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 26.9 three-pointers per contest, which were 47.1% of its shots (and 39.4% of the team's buckets).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.