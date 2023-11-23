Two streaking squads hit the court when the No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies (4-0) host the Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET. The Aggies are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Nittany Lions, winners of four in a row.

Texas A&M vs. Penn State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida

ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN

Texas A&M Stats Insights

Last season, the Aggies had a 43.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.2% higher than the 43.0% of shots the Nittany Lions' opponents knocked down.

In games Texas A&M shot better than 43.0% from the field, it went 15-2 overall.

The Nittany Lions ranked 278th in rebounding in college basketball. The Aggies finished 54th.

Last year, the 72.8 points per game the Aggies recorded were just 4.6 more points than the Nittany Lions allowed (68.2).

When Texas A&M totaled more than 68.2 points last season, it went 16-5.

Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Texas A&M scored 73.1 points per game last year in home games, which was 0.6 fewer points than it averaged away from home (73.7).

Defensively the Aggies were better at home last year, allowing 60.5 points per game, compared to 67.0 away from home.

In home games, Texas A&M made the same number of three-pointers per game as in away games (6.3). Meanwhile, it had a better three-point percentage at home (34.0%) compared to on the road (33.0%).

Texas A&M Upcoming Schedule