The No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies (4-0) will aim to continue a four-game win run when they host the Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0) at 12:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023. The Nittany Lions have also won four games in a row.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Texas A&M vs. Penn State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Texas A&M Stats Insights

  • The Aggies made 43.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.2 percentage points higher than the Nittany Lions allowed to their opponents (43%).
  • Texas A&M had a 15-2 straight-up record in games it shot better than 43% from the field.
  • The Aggies were the 54th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Nittany Lions ranked 278th.
  • Last year, the 72.8 points per game the Aggies put up were just 4.6 more points than the Nittany Lions gave up (68.2).
  • Texas A&M had a 16-5 record last season when putting up more than 68.2 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Penn State Stats Insights

  • The Nittany Lions' 46.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.6 percentage points higher than the Aggies had given up to their opponents (40.7%).
  • Penn State went 18-8 when it shot higher than 40.7% from the field.
  • The Aggies ranked 19th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Nittany Lions ranked 355th.
  • The Nittany Lions' 72.2 points per game last year were 5.7 more points than the 66.5 the Aggies allowed to opponents.
  • Penn State had a 17-6 record last season when giving up fewer than 72.8 points.

Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Texas A&M was worse at home last season, posting 73.1 points per game, compared to 73.7 per game in road games.
  • The Aggies allowed 60.5 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 67 when playing on the road.
  • At home, Texas A&M made the same number of threes per game as on the road (6.3). Meanwhile, it had a better three-point percentage at home (34%) compared to in away games (33%).

Penn State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Penn State put up 75.9 points per game last season, 7.5 more than it averaged on the road (68.4).
  • At home, the Nittany Lions conceded 66.5 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 72.5.
  • Beyond the arc, Penn State knocked down fewer trifectas away (10.4 per game) than at home (11.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (37.9%) than at home (40%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas A&M Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 @ Ohio State W 73-66 Value City Arena
11/14/2023 @ SMU W 79-66 Moody Coliseum
11/17/2023 Oral Roberts W 74-66 Reed Arena
11/23/2023 Penn State - ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/29/2023 @ Virginia - John Paul Jones Arena
12/6/2023 DePaul - Reed Arena

Penn State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Lehigh W 74-65 Bryce Jordan Center
11/14/2023 Saint Francis (PA) W 83-53 Bryce Jordan Center
11/17/2023 Morehead State W 74-51 Bryce Jordan Center
11/23/2023 Texas A&M - ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
12/2/2023 Bucknell - Bryce Jordan Center
12/6/2023 @ Maryland - Xfinity Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.