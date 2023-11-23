When the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders match up in Week 12 on Thursday at 4:30 PM ET, will Rico Dowdle score a touchdown? To see how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to cash his anytime TD prop, keep reading.

Will Rico Dowdle score a touchdown against the Commanders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +225 (Bet $10 to win $22.50 if he scores a TD)

This season Dowdle has taken 55 carries for 235 yards (23.5 per game) and one touchdown.

Dowdle also has nine catches for 54 yards (5.4 per game) and one TD.

Dowdle has had one game with a rushing TD.

He, in 10 games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Giants 6 24 0 0 0 0 Week 2 Jets 7 26 0 1 17 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 4 21 0 3 25 1 Week 4 Patriots 3 9 0 1 8 0 Week 5 @49ers 5 15 0 0 0 0 Week 6 @Chargers 3 12 0 0 0 0 Week 8 Rams 5 18 0 2 7 0 Week 9 @Eagles 2 8 0 0 0 0 Week 10 Giants 12 79 1 0 0 0 Week 11 @Panthers 8 23 0 2 -3 0

