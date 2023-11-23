Rico Dowdle will be up against the 21st-ranked rushing defense in the league when his Dallas Cowboys take on the Washington Commanders in Week 12, on Thursday at 4:30 PM ET.

Dowdle has recorded 55 carries for 235 yards (23.5 ypg), and Dowdle has scored one touchdown on the ground. Also, Dowdle has recorded nine receptions for 54 yards (5.4 ypg) and one receiving TD.

Dowdle vs. the Commanders

Dowdle vs the Commanders (since 2021): No games

No games No player has recorded more than 100 yards on the ground in a game against the Commanders in the 2023 season.

Washington has given up one or more rushing TDs to six opposing players this year.

No player has rushed two or more TDs against the Commanders this season.

The 114.3 rushing yards the Commanders concede per contest makes them the 21st-ranked rush defense in the league this season.

So far this year, the Commanders have allowed six passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 0.5 per game. That ranks seventh in the league.

Cowboys Player Previews

Rico Dowdle Rushing Props vs. the Commanders

Rushing Yards: 24.5 (-115)

Dowdle Rushing Insights

Dowdle hit his rushing yards over once in five games played this season.

The Cowboys have passed 55.3% of the time and run 44.7% this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.

He has carried the ball in 55 of his team's 289 total rushing attempts this season (19.0%).

Dowdle has rushed for a touchdown once this season in 10 games played.

He has 7.1% of his team's 28 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

He has 12 carries in the red zone (17.1% of his team's 70 red zone rushes).

Dowdle's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Panthers 11/19/2023 Week 11 8 ATT / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / -3 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 11/12/2023 Week 10 12 ATT / 79 YDS / 1 TD TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 11/5/2023 Week 9 2 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 10/29/2023 Week 8 5 ATT / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 10/16/2023 Week 6 3 ATT / 12 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

