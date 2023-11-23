All of Rico Dowdle's stats can be found below.

On the ground, Dowdle has season stats of 55 rushes for 235 yards and one TD, picking up 4.3 yards per attempt. He also has nine catches on 10 targets for 54 yards.

Rico Dowdle Injury Status: Questionable (DNP)

Reported Injury: Ankle

No other running back is on the injury report for the Cowboys.

Cowboys vs. Commanders Game Info

Game Day: November 23, 2023

November 23, 2023 Game Time: 4:30 PM

4:30 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Dowdle 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 55 235 1 4.3 10 9 54 1

Dowdle Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Giants 6 24 0 0 0 0 Week 2 Jets 7 26 0 1 17 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 4 21 0 3 25 1 Week 4 Patriots 3 9 0 1 8 0 Week 5 @49ers 5 15 0 0 0 0 Week 6 @Chargers 3 12 0 0 0 0 Week 8 Rams 5 18 0 2 7 0 Week 9 @Eagles 2 8 0 0 0 0 Week 10 Giants 12 79 1 0 0 0 Week 11 @Panthers 8 23 0 2 -3 0

