Michael Gallup will be running routes against the third-worst passing defense in the NFL when his Dallas Cowboys meet the Washington Commanders in Week 12, on Thursday at 4:30 PM ET.

Gallup has a 344-yard year on 27 catches with one score so far. He has been targeted on 45 occasions, and averages 34.4 yards.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Gallup and the Cowboys with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Gallup vs. the Commanders

Gallup vs the Commanders (since 2021): 4 GP / 36.8 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 36.8 REC YPG / REC TD Six players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Washington in the 2023 season.

The Commanders have surrendered a TD pass to 18 opposing players this year.

Washington has given up two or more TD receptions to five opposing players on the season.

The 258.5 passing yards the Commanders concede per outing makes them the 30th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

The Commanders have the No. 32 defense in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up 24 this season (2.2 per game).

Watch Cowboys vs Commanders on Fubo!

Michael Gallup Receiving Props vs. the Commanders

Receiving Yards: 22.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Gallup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Gallup Receiving Insights

In four of 10 games this season, Gallup has topped his prop for receiving yards.

Gallup has 12.6% of his team's target share (45 targets on 358 passing attempts).

He is averaging 7.6 yards per target (64th in NFL play), racking up 344 yards on 45 passes thrown his way.

In one of 10 games this season, Gallup has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

He has 3.6% of his team's 28 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

Gallup (two red zone targets) has been targeted 3.1% of the time in the red zone (64 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Gallup's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Panthers 11/19/2023 Week 11 5 TAR / 3 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 11/12/2023 Week 10 2 TAR / 2 REC / 70 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 11/5/2023 Week 9 3 TAR / 2 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 10/29/2023 Week 8 3 TAR / 2 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 10/16/2023 Week 6 10 TAR / 3 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.