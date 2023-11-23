Will Luke Schoonmaker cash his Week 12 anytime TD player prop when the Dallas Cowboys take on the Washington Commanders on Thursday at 4:30 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and dissect the important numbers.

Will Luke Schoonmaker score a touchdown against the Commanders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a TD)

Schoonmaker has racked up 37 yards receiving on five catches with two TDs this campaign, averaging 4.6 yards per game.

Schoonmaker has had a touchdown catch in two of eight games this year. He reeled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Luke Schoonmaker Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Jets 1 1 1 1 Week 3 @Cardinals 1 0 0 0 Week 4 Patriots 3 0 0 0 Week 5 @49ers 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Rams 1 1 13 0 Week 9 @Eagles 1 1 0 0 Week 10 Giants 1 0 0 0 Week 11 @Panthers 2 2 23 1

