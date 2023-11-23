Jalen Tolbert will be running routes against the third-worst passing defense in the NFL when his Dallas Cowboys meet the Washington Commanders in Week 12, on Thursday at 4:30 PM ET.

Tolbert's 25 targets have resulted in 14 receptions for 134 yards (16.8 per game) and one score so far this year.

Tolbert vs. the Commanders

Tolbert vs the Commanders (since 2021): No games

No games Washington has given up 100 or more receiving yards to six opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Commanders have conceded a TD pass to 18 opposing players this year.

Five opposing players have hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Washington on the season.

The 258.5 passing yards per game allowed by the Commanders defense makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense.

The Commanders have the No. 32 defense in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, conceding 24 this season (2.2 per game).

Cowboys Player Previews

Jalen Tolbert Receiving Props vs. the Commanders

Receiving Yards: 14.5 (-115)

Tolbert Receiving Insights

In one of three games this season (33.3%), Tolbert has exceeded his receiving yards prop bet.

Tolbert has received 7.0% of his team's 358 passing attempts this season (25 targets).

He has been targeted 25 times this season, averaging 5.4 yards per target.

Tolbert has had a touchdown catch in one of seven games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

He has scored one of his team's 28 offensive touchdowns this season (3.6%).

With three red zone targets, Tolbert has been on the receiving end of 4.7% of his team's 64 red zone pass attempts.

Tolbert's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Panthers 11/19/2023 Week 11 5 TAR / 2 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 11/12/2023 Week 10 5 TAR / 2 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 11/5/2023 Week 9 5 TAR / 3 REC / 49 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 10/29/2023 Week 8 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 10/1/2023 Week 4 4 TAR / 4 REC / 53 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

