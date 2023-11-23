Will Dak Prescott Score a Touchdown Against the Commanders on Thanksgiving in Week 12?
Should you bet on Dak Prescott finding his way into the end zone in the Dallas Cowboys' upcoming Week 12 matchup versus the Washington Commanders, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on Thursday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.
Will Dak Prescott score a touchdown against the Commanders?
Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)
- This season Prescott has rushed for 141 yards (14.1 per game) on 33 carries with two touchdowns.
- Prescott has rushed for a touchdown in two games this season (out of 10).
Dak Prescott Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Giants
|13
|24
|143
|0
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 2
|Jets
|31
|38
|255
|2
|0
|6
|14
|0
|Week 3
|@Cardinals
|25
|40
|249
|1
|1
|3
|24
|0
|Week 4
|Patriots
|28
|34
|261
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 5
|@49ers
|14
|24
|153
|1
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Week 6
|@Chargers
|21
|30
|272
|1
|0
|7
|40
|1
|Week 8
|Rams
|25
|31
|304
|4
|1
|4
|19
|0
|Week 9
|@Eagles
|29
|44
|374
|3
|0
|6
|14
|0
|Week 10
|Giants
|26
|35
|404
|4
|1
|2
|17
|1
|Week 11
|@Panthers
|25
|38
|189
|2
|0
|2
|6
|0
