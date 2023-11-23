NFC East opponents clash when the Dallas Cowboys (7-3) host the Washington Commanders (4-7) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at AT&T Stadium. Dallas is favored by 11 points. The point total has been set at 48.5.

Here's a look at the betting insights and trends for the Cowboys as they ready for this matchup against the Commanders. Before the Commanders play the Cowboys, here are their recent betting trends and insights.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cowboys vs. Commanders Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Other Week 12 Odds

Dallas vs. Washington Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cowboys vs. Commanders Betting Insights

Dallas is 7-3-0 ATS this season.

As an 11-point favorite or greater, the Cowboys have two wins ATS (2-1).

Dallas has gone over in six of its 10 games with a set total (60%).

Washington has five wins in 11 contests against the spread this season.

This year, six of Washington's 11 games have hit the over.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.