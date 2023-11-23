The Dallas Cowboys (7-3) and the Washington Commanders (4-7) square off on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at AT&T Stadium in a clash of NFC East opponents.

How to Watch Cowboys vs. Commanders

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas TV: CBS

Cowboys Insights

This year, the Cowboys score just 2.5 more points per game (30.2) than the Commanders allow (27.7).

The Cowboys rack up just 0.5 fewer yards per game (372.3), than the Commanders give up per matchup (372.8).

Dallas rushes for 116.8 yards per game, just 2.5 more yards than the 114.3 that Washington allows per contest.

The Cowboys have turned the ball over 10 times this season, three fewer than the Commanders have forced (13).

Cowboys Home Performance

The Cowboys score 40 points per game in home games (9.8 more than their overall average), and give up 12.5 at home (five less than overall).

The Cowboys accumulate 446.5 yards per game at home (74.2 more than their overall average), and give up 230 at home (36.3 less than overall).

Dallas racks up 314.5 passing yards per game at home (59 more than its overall average), and concedes 150 at home (7.1 less than overall).

The Cowboys accumulate 132 rushing yards per game at home (15.2 more than their overall average), and concede 80 at home (29.2 less than overall).

The Cowboys' offensive third-down percentage at home (50.9%) is higher than their overall average (46.8%). And their defensive third-down percentage at home (18.8%) is lower than overall (32.8%).

Cowboys Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/5/2023 at Philadelphia L 28-23 FOX 11/12/2023 New York W 49-17 FOX 11/19/2023 at Carolina W 33-10 FOX 11/23/2023 Washington - CBS 11/30/2023 Seattle - Amazon Prime Video 12/10/2023 Philadelphia - NBC 12/17/2023 at Buffalo - FOX

